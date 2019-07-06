Celebrities 6.7.2019 01:13 pm

Zodwa Wabantu wears almost as little as a horse at Durban July, again

Citizen reporter
Zodwa Wabantu at the 2019 Vodacom Durban July.

The popular entertainer is known for her revealing outfits at the annual racing extravaganza.

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has become known for her racy Durban July outfits that show off her body. In previous editions she didn’t wear any underwear at all, but this year seems to have gone for a look that is basically only underwear (and lots of crystals creating a see-through mesh look).

The theme for this year is Stars of Africa.

Zodwa announced on Wednesday that she would be one of the headliners for the Eyadini Village Durban July marquee. She will be appearing alongside Mafikizolo, Sjava, Babes Wodumo, Dineo Ranaka, Lerato Kganyago, Major League DJz and Oskido.

