Zodwa Wabantu wears almost as little as a horse at Durban July, again

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has become known for her racy Durban July outfits that show off her body. In previous editions she didn’t wear any underwear at all, but this year seems to have gone for a look that is basically only underwear (and lots of crystals creating a see-through mesh look).

The theme for this year is Stars of Africa.

What would the #DurbanJuly #DurbanJuly2019 be without her outfits. Zodwa wenu doing what she does the best. pic.twitter.com/WlJPzlgrtg — Thubelihle L. Khumalo (@tl_khumalo_) July 6, 2019

Zodwa announced on Wednesday that she would be one of the headliners for the Eyadini Village Durban July marquee. She will be appearing alongside Mafikizolo, Sjava, Babes Wodumo, Dineo Ranaka, Lerato Kganyago, Major League DJz and Oskido.

Zodwa Wabantu showing off what her mama gave her at the Vodacom Durban July @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/JImbNiQ7BE — Suthentira Govender (@SuthentiraG) July 6, 2019

I love Zodwa but her dress sense or lack thereof is always so off!???? https://t.co/SQlkbmwdpr — MaThabethe (@___Nonii) July 6, 2019

Wait.. Durban people please quickly balance me….. Isn't it cold ko Durban ame? And Zodwa wabantu is not getting cold vele? #VDJ2019. pic.twitter.com/i6cE0sK4H2 — RAJAH® (@kamo_lefera2) July 6, 2019

Zodwa’s dresses don’t surprise us anymore ????????‍♀️ — Laura ???? (@LawryKamzila) July 6, 2019

