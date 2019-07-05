DJ Zinhle temporarily shuts down Fuse Academy

Ntombezinhle Jiyane, popularly known as DJ Zinhle, has announced that she has temporarily shut down her deejaying academy. Without explaining further, the DJ told her followers not to pay for enrolment, or contact her if they have.

“Please note that I have temporarily shut down Fuse Academy. Do not pay anyone for enrolment even if they are using a Fuse Academy account. If you have paid, please email info@fuse-academy.co.za.”

DJ Zinhle and her friend Nomndeni Mdakhi launched The Firm Understanding of Sound Entertainment Academy (Fuse) in 2009.

“Fuse Academy aims to empower young talented females in becoming DJ’s. The approach adopted by Fuse is a holistic one aimed at identifying and nurturing talent. Fuse Academy encapsulates the many challenges that females are faced with within the entertainment industry. It provides training, mentoring, and tutoring to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge required to succeed in the entertainment industry,” reads the description on its website.

Accredited by Technics DJ Mix club, it offers a 10-week course on basic skill of deejaying and branding workshops, among others.

