Police visit Ranaka with second letter of demand – report

Metro FM DJ Dineo Ranaka had an unexpected visit from two police officers during a broadcast of her radio show and was served with the second letter of demand on Wednesday.

The Sowetan reports that Ranaka walked past the officers after her show. Molemela sought intervention from the small claims court as an attempt to make Ranaka pay.

The radio DJ, who allegedly owes former manager Palesa Molemela more than R20,000, allegedly left without signing to receive the letter.

The first letter of demand was issued in September last year, to no avail. The claim is for services rendered for Ranaka between October 2017 and August 2018. Police reportedly left shortly after stamping and indicating on the letter that she refused to sign.

Molemela claims Ranaka told police that there was no need for police to be involved or embarrass her as she knew her home address and her ID number.

The former manager is back in court today to update the court on the DJ’s refusal to receive the letter. The report suggests Ranaka may have 14 days to pay the amount or a summons will be issued to recover the claim.

An attempt by the publication to reach Ranaka was fruitless, and an update will be provided once an adequate response from Ranaka has been received.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

