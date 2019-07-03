Tol Ass Mo retires from stand-up comedy

Mongezi Mahlangu, popularly known as Tol Ass Mo, has announced his retirement from stand-up comedy. He will host his last comedy show on July 28.
Taking to social media on Wednesday, Tol Ass Mo tanked his wife, fellow comedians and fans who supported him.
“It’s been a good 15 years of stand-up with an Emmy nomination for best international comedy. Now it’s time for me to move on to other things in life, this is not a media opportunity. I don’t want to explain myself, my comedy production company is available to book other comedians for your events managed by @mrs__mome. All I can say is the God I serve is an amazing. Thank you once more,” he said.
View this post on Instagram
I want to say thank you to my wife @mrs__mome for making me the man I am today for making me a father too. Thank you to all my brother’s in comedy, thank you to all my fans and all those who supported me along this journey. It’s been a good 15 years of stand up with an Emmy nomination for best international comedy. Now it’s time for me to move on to other things in life this is not a media opportunity I don’t want to explain myself my comedy production company is available to book other comedians for your events managed by @mrs__mome all I can say is the God I serve is an amazing. Thank you once more
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.