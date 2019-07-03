Tol Ass Mo retires from stand-up comedy

Mongezi Mahlangu, popularly known as Tol Ass Mo, has announced his retirement from stand-up comedy. He will host his last comedy show on July 28.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Tol Ass Mo tanked his wife, fellow comedians and fans who supported him.

“It’s been a good 15 years of stand-up with an Emmy nomination for best international comedy. Now it’s time for me to move on to other things in life, this is not a media opportunity. I don’t want to explain myself, my comedy production company is available to book other comedians for your events managed by @mrs__mome. All I can say is the God I serve is an amazing. Thank you once more,” he said.

