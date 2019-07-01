I wouldn’t mind if he had kids outside our marriage, says Zodwa Wabantu

It seems Zodwa Wabantu and Ntobeko Linda’s wedding is back on as the socialite is busy with the preparations.

Zodwa Wabantu shocked her followers during the weekend after announcing on social media that she had called off her wedding. Taking to Instagram, Zodwa Wabantu said she needed to get her “spark” back.

She wrote: “I’m Loosing myself (sic). I need my spark back. I’m not happy anymore. Free Ntobeko, he’s still growing. No wedding.”

The entertainer proposed to Ntobeko in May at Eyadini Lounge and said she was breaking tradition. She said instead of giving Ntobeko money to pay lobola, she would pay lobola to Ntobeko’s family.

She said at the time: “We as women, we give our men money to marry us. Hard-working women hide that they marry themselves by giving their boyfriends money to go to their families to pay lobola. Some women get desperate to have that ring on their fingers But I don’t mind showing reality cause everything that has to do with Zodwa Wabantu is real. Mine is real, I will marry him. Thank you.”

Zodwa Wabantu’s family has now paid R40,000 lobola after being charged R70,000, soliciting varying opinions on culture.

She has already spent R61,000 on their rings.

The excited bride-to-be said she had four white wedding dresses available for that day.

The socialite said she would not have children with Ntobeko and as a result, wouldn’t mind him having them with another woman.

“I wouldn’t mind if he had kids outside our marriage. I won’t have kids with him. I do love him but I just want to enjoy my space and be happy. He must just make good love to me.”

