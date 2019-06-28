I found his body lying face down, says Thembsie Matu as she mourns husband’s death

Thembsie Matu, popularly known by her character Patronella on The Queen, has opened up about losing her husband, Peter Sebotsa, in a drowning accident on Thursday last week.

Taking to social media, Matu wrote: “Last Thursday, I tragically lost my dear husband, my rock, whom I’ve been with for 36 years. It’s been a very difficult time for us, and we ask that you keep us in your prayers as we plan for the funeral, and the days after that. We’re a family that trusts God, and we believe that he will carry us through.”

Speaking to The Sowetan, Matu said her 73-year-old husband went to the local supermarket to buy material to clean the pool and left her in bed because she had not been feeling well.

“Then some two hours or so later, I got up from my sick bed to check on him. I saw his hat floating on water. I got a fright of my life. Then I saw his body lying face down. It was an excruciatingly painful experience to see your husband lying dead in his own pool.”

Condolences have been pouring in for the veteran actor.

“We’re truly sorry for your loss Thembsie. We can only imagine what you must be going through. Our deepest condolences to you and your family. May your dear husband Rest In Peace. Praying for you and your family during this time,” said Connie Ferguson.

