Khanyi claps back at skin tone haters

Khanyi Mbau has come out guns blazing against criticism over her skin tone, making it clear, once again, that she couldn’t care less about people’s comments

The TV personality, who has never been shy about her love for skin bleaching and cosmetic procedures caused a stir on social media after she shared pictures from a recent photo shoot.

While Khanyi intended to flaunt her “urban safari look” all Twitter users focused on was the colour of her skin tone, which seems to have changed even more.

Tweeps flooded the social media platform with comments, pictures and memes ripping Khanyi’s complexion to shreds.

Of course, the comments didn’t go unnoticed and Khanyi fired back, which caused an even bigger commotion.

She shared a string of spicy clapbacks directed to critics

“Remember that I am not a nanny, I am not here to raise your kids…find a better role model for them. Secondly, I am not a therapist to help you cope in being black or African. Lastly, I am a celebrity you have a choice to love me or hate me (although I prefer us being cool),” she tweeted.

Remember that I am not a nanny , I am not here to raise your kids.. find a better role model for them.

.

Secondly I am not a therapist to help you cope in being black or African

.

Lastly I am a celebrity you have a choice 2love me or hate me ( although I prefer us being cool) — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) June 27, 2019

It would not be Khanyi Mbau if you didn’t get upset.

.

Crazy how y’all want to control who I date

.

What car I have ????

.

What color I am????

.

What I call my gin ???? I should co,e up with anti depressants next , I see a gap in the market! #Mother — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) June 27, 2019

Khanyi then cheekily told tweeps to do a google search on her, which would prove for how long people have been digging into her, “Now, type in Khanyi Mbau on google search… go far back as 2005 and see how your opinions mean nothing to me from when I dated your fathers and taught you botox and that men must buy women cars, etc. Ya’ll been talking. Things your idols are doing a decade later.”

Khanyi ended off by letting critics know that nothing is going to change and that she’s here to stay.

Now, type in Khanyi Mbau on google search.. go far back as 2005 and see how ur opinions mean nothing to me from when I dated ur fathers, and taught you Botox and that men must buy woman cars etc YALL BEEN TALKING. Things ur idols are doing a decade later — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) June 27, 2019

In closing I AM STILL THE KHANYI YOU LOVE TO HATE! I am still going 2 give u reasons 2 have constipation. I will rock this boat till the seas dry up. AND YOU WILL BE THERE TO SUPPORT AND WITNESS IT! Y’all forget that we r in this together! U gave me this fame! Write it down MBAU — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) June 27, 2019

This article was first published on All4Women

