Babes Wodumo criticised for ‘sexy’ jacuzzi video with Mampintsha

Gqom queen Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane was a discussion point on social media after sharing a video of her and her boyfriend and fellow musician Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo on Wednesday. The two appeared to have been on a couple’s getaway celebrating Mampintsha’s birthday, and Babes Wodumo let her fans in on it, though they were not impressed.

“Happy birthday, I love you @mampintsha_shimora,” said Babes Wodumo.

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday I love you @mampintsha_shimora A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) on Jun 26, 2019 at 3:54am PDT

Though she managed to silence her critics on Instagram by turning off her comments sections, Twitter couldn’t let her enjoy her mini baecation in peace.

“Is that the same phone you used to record that other incident?” asked Khaya Sithole, while Tendai Madziya wrote: “That moment when you got yourself in other people’s business pushing for prosecution then the following day they are reunited?”

Babes Wodumo has been highly criticised for seemingly getting back with Mampintsha even after sharing a video of him allegedly slapping her several times. South Africans united in her defence, and called for Mampintsha’s music to be taken off air and the musician to be cancelled altogether. The two even opened criminal cases against each other.

Babes Wodumo then shocked her fans after a video of her performing “kukhon’ ingane la endlini” at a club surfaced, a hit song that was presumably inspired by her “assault” video. To make things worse, she also appeared in the music video of the song.

Though social media users have been criticising her every move with Mampintsha, some have, however, defended her, and said she should not be blamed for “struggling” to get out of the relationship.

In all this, Babes Wodumo only told her fans on Instagram to “mind your own business.”

