Minnie launches her skincare range ‘MD by Minnie Dlamini’

Minnie Dlamini Jones. Picture: Instagram/Minnie Dlamini

The range is now available at selected Clicks stores.

Minenhle Dlamini Jones has been receiving love on social media after announcing that she had launched her own skincare range.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, she wrote: “It’s finally here!!! @MDBodySA is available at selected @clicks_sa stores nationwide. I’ve been working on creating my own brand for a few long and stressful years but the results are sooo worth it! It’s a product I use & love and I hope you will too. MD by Minnie Dlamini is for everyone, who wants to look, smell and feel beautiful. It’s a journey, not a destination #MDSkinCare.”

 

The TV star has been getting congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans, who have vowed to support her new venture. The range, which includes soaps, a body wash and body cream, is available at Clicks stores from R13.00 – R39.99.

Her announcement comes two weeks after being announced as a Jaguar ambassador.

