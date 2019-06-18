Celebrities 18.6.2019 01:10 pm

Drake took my hand and said ‘legend’, says Black Coffee as he recounts ‘surreal’ moment

Citizen reporter
DJ Black Coffee. Picture: Twitter

DJ Black Coffee. Picture: Twitter

The DJ says he would cry if he were to meet Stevie Wonder.

Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo almost lost his cool when he met his idol American rapper Drake.

The DJ posted a video on social media in which he spoke about meeting Drake for the first time, also adding that meeting Stevie Wonder would leave him in tears.

“When I met Drake I thought I would lose my mind. When I met Drake, he came over, he took my hand and held it down and he said ‘legend’. That’s how it happened.”

He further said: “I think I’ve met everyone I’ve always wanted to meet, except for Stevie Wonder. I think I will cry if I meet Stevie Wonder, but not in front of him.”

Black Coffee’s Superman (feat. Bucie) was featured in Drake’s album More Life in 2017, though he changed its title to Get It Together.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Chris Brown teases upcoming collaboration with Drake 7.6.2019
Why Trevor refused to dance with Usher at Bey and Jay-Z’s party as Black Coffee played 1.3.2019
Rihanna and Drake lip-sync to Mahlathini and the Mahotella Queens 15.2.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 