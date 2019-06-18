Drake took my hand and said ‘legend’, says Black Coffee as he recounts ‘surreal’ moment

Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo almost lost his cool when he met his idol American rapper Drake.

The DJ posted a video on social media in which he spoke about meeting Drake for the first time, also adding that meeting Stevie Wonder would leave him in tears.

“When I met Drake I thought I would lose my mind. When I met Drake, he came over, he took my hand and held it down and he said ‘legend’. That’s how it happened.”

He further said: “I think I’ve met everyone I’ve always wanted to meet, except for Stevie Wonder. I think I will cry if I meet Stevie Wonder, but not in front of him.”

Black Coffee’s Superman (feat. Bucie) was featured in Drake’s album More Life in 2017, though he changed its title to Get It Together.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.