Dr Malinga ‘kick it safe’ condoms to be available at Durban July

Picture: Instagram.

The condoms smell nice and are easy to open, says a satisfied customer.

Musician and Papgeld host Dr Malinga will be selling condoms at this year’s Durban July, he announced on social media.

It seems the condoms have been on the market for some time and this was confirmed by a happy customer from Limpopo.

“It’s one of the best condoms. I’ve used it before. It’s easy to open, you can open it with one hand. It also smells nice, I encourage you to use it,” said a happy customer in Tshivenda.

DR MALINGA CONDOMS,KICK IT SAFE. R19.99

The musician will also be selling the condoms at the Durban July, and he has urged his followers to place orders.

 

DURBAN JULY HERE WE COME KICK IT SAFE BE SAFE WITH DR MALINGA CONDOMS,ORDER YOURS NOW.

Dr Malinga also sells atchar:

 

UYAJOLA 99 MUSIC VIDEO DROPPING SOON

And water:

 

LINGAS WATER KICK YOUR

