DJ Fresh suspended from Metro FM over ‘m*unery’ comment

Metro FM presenter DJ Fresh has been taken off air temporarily for using the word “m*unery” on air, Sunday World reports.

This was part of an on-air rant on May 20 that also including hims telling a listener to stop “tweeting out of his a**”.

The DJ, real name Thato Sikwane, was taken to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission (BCCSA) by listener Daniel Mokwa.

An SABC spokesperson confirmed that Fresh has been “unscheduled until further notice”.

The word m*unu – meaning the female sex organ – is one of the Zulu language’s most offensive profanities.

In 2016, one of DJ Fresh’s friends and associates, Euphonik, trended on Twitter for using the phrase “M*unu yenu nonke,” during a rant aimed at his ex Bonang Matheba.

(compiled by Daniel Friedman)

