Buhle Samuels exposes ‘stalker’ who wished her happy birthday on Ramaphosa’s behalf

Kaunda Selisho
Actress Buhle Samuels | Image: Twitter

The actress shared screenshots of a series of emails in which the alleged stalker wished her a happy belated birthday on the president’s behalf.

Actress Buhle Samuels recently pleaded with her over 500,000 Instagram followers to help rid her of what she calls an unrelenting stalker who kept spamming her phone with incoherent emails.

“South Africa please help me. I don’t know what I have done to deserve this harassment. This individual managed to get my private email address and my God have I received a string of emails!” wrote Samuels in an Instagram story.

The Imbewu star followed up her plea with proof of the harassment from the individual complete with his full name and contact number.

The person identified as Motlokwe Molatudi seems to have contacted her under the guise of looking to do business with her and later began sending more “personal” messages.

In the emails, Molatudi also alleged that her phone had been bugged but would not elaborate on why.

In another bizarre message, the alleged stalker tells her that he can understand why President Cyril Ramaphosa is so fond of her.

“Hello, I can see why a billionaire like Cyril Ramaphosa speaks so highly of you you really are talented, anyway he says happy belated birthday,” began Molatudi, before adding: “I bet he wants to open a lot of doors for you including your own penthouses that he bought for you or helped you buy but he just doesn’t know how to initiate it without it all being awkward and so on.”

When contacted for comment, Molatudi told The Citizen that his account has been hacked and said the alleged hacker has been accessing his account for months from various devices.

He also claimed to have no knowledge of the messages that had been sent to the actress using his name.

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko could not be reached for comment.

