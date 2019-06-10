Celebrities 10.6.2019 05:16 pm

Cassper Nyovest spends R2,200 per bottle on 100 bottles of vodka

Kaunda Selisho
Cassper Nyovest in his 'Move For Me' music video | Image: Jabu Nkosi

While some rappers only sing about living a life of excess, Cassper Nyovest personifies it.

Living a life of excess is one of the hallmarks of life as a rapper and no one ascribes to this philosophy more than Cassper Nyovest (real name Refiloe Phoolo).

To celebrate the birthday of his cousin and best friend Carpo More, Nyovest reportedly ordered 100 bottles of Ciroc Vodka.

A Twitter user by the name of Sam Phungula even took to Twitter to share the receipt and his tweet was later liked by Cassper Nyovest.

Nyovest even shared photos and video footage from the evening’s festivities. However, each post was tagged with the word ‘ad’ which signifies that the 100 bottles may have been paid for by the brand, for which Nyovest serves as an ambassador.

As per the proposed regulatory changes by the Advertising Regulatory Board marketers should make sure paid social media ads are obviously identifiable as such. An identifier could be a hashtag such as “#AD”, “#Advertisement”, or “#Sponsored”.

At a price tag of R220,000 for 100 bottles, that would mean that he paid R2,200 for a bottle that retails for roughly R399.00 at all major stores. That’s a mark-up of R1,800 per bottle.

Ciroc for sale at Checkers Liquor Shop | Image: liquorshop.checkers.co.za

The receipt posted above also left fans wondering whether the waiter listed on the receipt got his full tip.

Nyovest did later tweet that the club in question gave him a 100% discount on mixers because he had spent so much on drinks.

We have requested comment from Ciroc on whether the 100 bottles were sponsored by the brand as part of a campaign and are currently awaiting a response.

