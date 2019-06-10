Cassper Nyovest spends R2,200 per bottle on 100 bottles of vodka

Living a life of excess is one of the hallmarks of life as a rapper and no one ascribes to this philosophy more than Cassper Nyovest (real name Refiloe Phoolo).

IT'S CARPO'S BIRTHDAY WEEKEND AND SUMO IS THE ONLY PLACE TO BE TONIGHT!!!!! COME OUT!!!! pic.twitter.com/YwKG6vWdC3 — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 9, 2019

To celebrate the birthday of his cousin and best friend Carpo More, Nyovest reportedly ordered 100 bottles of Ciroc Vodka.

A Twitter user by the name of Sam Phungula even took to Twitter to share the receipt and his tweet was later liked by Cassper Nyovest.

::: This is the amount Cassper spent last night at Sumo for 100 Ciroc bottles ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????✋????????????@casspernyovest was not playing with the kids ???????? pic.twitter.com/tPgGiedyyP — Mzulu oQotho!!! (@Sam_Phungula) June 10, 2019

Nyovest even shared photos and video footage from the evening’s festivities. However, each post was tagged with the word ‘ad’ which signifies that the 100 bottles may have been paid for by the brand, for which Nyovest serves as an ambassador.

As per the proposed regulatory changes by the Advertising Regulatory Board marketers should make sure paid social media ads are obviously identifiable as such. An identifier could be a hashtag such as “#AD”, “#Advertisement”, or “#Sponsored”.

At a price tag of R220,000 for 100 bottles, that would mean that he paid R2,200 for a bottle that retails for roughly R399.00 at all major stores. That’s a mark-up of R1,800 per bottle.

The receipt posted above also left fans wondering whether the waiter listed on the receipt got his full tip.

My Nigga lit!!!! We aint even hit the club yet!!!! Sumo gone be lit tonight!!!! I'm making a movie!!!! We breaking the bank!!!! pic.twitter.com/asPPXJh9cF — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 9, 2019

Yeah, we bout to go Off tonight!!! Breaking the bank for my nigga!!! https://t.co/uwdnniyYSr — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 10, 2019

Nyovest did later tweet that the club in question gave him a 100% discount on mixers because he had spent so much on drinks.

Went in so hard the club didnt charge me for Dash. — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 10, 2019

Nah, couldn't finish them and random niggas were just stealing our bottles now so we brought some home for an afterparty. https://t.co/ln60RIjm7N — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 10, 2019

Hahaha… Guys, niggas be stealing bottles in the club and walking around capping like they balling. Mara why ? Last night was wild. Had to hide bottles from people. Never again!!! Play maybe not never but that won't be a habbit for me. Itjo!!!! Hahaha. He'e gents!!! — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 10, 2019

We have requested comment from Ciroc on whether the 100 bottles were sponsored by the brand as part of a campaign and are currently awaiting a response.

