‘I need my spark back,’ says Zodwa Wabantu after calling off wedding

Zodwa Wabantu shocked her followers at the weekend after announcing on social media that she had called off her wedding. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Zodwa Wabantu said she needed to get her “spark” back.

She wrote: “I’m Loosing myself (sic). I need my spark back. I’m not happy anymore. Free Ntobeko, he’s still growing. No wedding.”

The entertainer proposed to Ntobeko last month at Eyadini Lounge and said she was breaking tradition. She said instead of giving Ntobeko money to pay lobola, she would pay lobola to Ntobeko’s family.

She said at the time: “We as women we give our men money to marry us. Hard working women hide that they marry themselves by giving their boyfriends money to go to their families to pay lobola. Some women get desperate to have that ring on their fingers But I don’t mind showing reality cause everything that has to do with Zodwa Wabantu is real. Mine is real, I will marry him. Thank you.”

Though her fans were left disappointed following Saturday’s announcement that the wedding was off, they also vowed to support her, as some shared words of wisdom.

Zodwa Wabantu told Daily Sun that the couple took a break from the relationship because there were things they needed to deal with individually.

“I’m just tired of having a relationship because it’s draining. Having a partner is very heavy duty sometimes. It’s a lot to handle because I have lost myself and I need to get myself back together.”

