Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner tried to date much older star of Friends

While she is now married to Joe Jonas, Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner has recently admitted that she once attempted to woo former Friends star Matthew Perry, after spotting him when he was rehearsing for a play near her home.

Sophie, 23, made the admission as she appeared on a video for Twitter entitled #BehindtheTweets in which she explained the thought process behind some of the things she’s posted on the site.

One tweet, posted in 2016, read, “Holy balls. Chanandler Bong himself is rehearsing his play right next to my home. (sic)”

The tweet referred to Matthew’s Friends character Chandler Bing, and Sophie boldly admitted that when she had seen him she couldn’t help but attempt to flirt with the 49-year-old star.

“I would walk around the corner every day to go to my local Budgens, which is a great little supermarket, and I would walk around the corner every day and I would see Matthew Perry smoking a cigarette. And I bought a lighter from Budgens so that I could walk up to him and offer to light his cigarette. And it was already lit, so, that was just embarrassing,” the actress explained.

See the whole video here:

Find someone who loves you as much as @SophieT loves @Maisie_Williams and Chanandler Bong <3 Let's go #BehindTheTweets ???? pic.twitter.com/7HdmKYCzkE — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) June 7, 2019

