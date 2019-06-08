Celebrities 8.6.2019 04:19 pm

Pics and vids: Dumi Mkokstad ties the knot

Citizen reporter
Dumi Mkostad and wife. Picture: Dumi Mkostad/Instagram

Dumi Mkostad and wife. Picture: Dumi Mkostad/Instagram

Gospel bae is officially off the market!

Gospel musician Dumi Mkokstad finally got married to Ziphozenkosi Mthembu in a private wedding ceremony on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram following the ceremony, Mkokstad wrote: “He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favour from the Lord. Proverbs‬ ‭18:22‬ ‭NIV‬‬ what shall I render to the Lord…. for He has done so very much for me.

“I have committed my Love and my Life to one woman.

“Ziphozenkosi Mthembu has made me the happiest Man on Earth right now. She accepted my love and cared not about everything that was said… cause She knows and Trusts the God in me. What a Woman!!!

“Many are the afflictions of the righteous but the Lord delivers Him out of all.”

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the My God Is Too Much hit maker on social media.

Check out some of the pictures and videos of the big day:

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mkokstad: Winning is not a miracle 19.11.2013


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 