Pics and vids: Dumi Mkokstad ties the knot

Gospel musician Dumi Mkokstad finally got married to Ziphozenkosi Mthembu in a private wedding ceremony on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram following the ceremony, Mkokstad wrote: “He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favour from the Lord. Proverbs‬ ‭18:22‬ ‭NIV‬‬ what shall I render to the Lord…. for He has done so very much for me.

“I have committed my Love and my Life to one woman.

“Ziphozenkosi Mthembu has made me the happiest Man on Earth right now. She accepted my love and cared not about everything that was said… cause She knows and Trusts the God in me. What a Woman!!!

“Many are the afflictions of the righteous but the Lord delivers Him out of all.”

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the My God Is Too Much hit maker on social media.

Check out some of the pictures and videos of the big day:

More pictures of Dumi Mkokstad and wife Ziphozenkosi Mthembu Congratulations to the newly weds pic.twitter.com/lT3JAcP76x — #ZonkeEvergreen Carnival City 15.06.19 (@Moosa_Kaula) June 7, 2019

He who finds a wife finds a good thing❤️???? Gospel meets Vosho entry???????????? su ch a beautiful intimate wedding. congratulations @mkokstad_dumi and your beautiful Wife Zipho????#dumi_weds_zipho pic.twitter.com/34Q0KAMyv3 — Sthandwa Gama (@Sthandwa_nzuza) June 7, 2019

#IWasHappyUntil I heard that Dumi mkokstad got married ???????????????? cry with me guys pic.twitter.com/GE14oYFkDK — Slindile Mnguni❤???? (@Sleeh_Sbahleh) June 7, 2019

Dear Dumi Mkokstad, you didn't consult us so we are going court, the GOSPEL BAE can't be owned… Ngeke asivumi pic.twitter.com/CdXPKEESVc — Her Excellency,The President ???????? (@AneleMda) June 8, 2019

