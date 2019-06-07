Marcia Cross’ anal cancer likely linked to husband’s throat cancer through HPV

Former Desperate Housewives star Marcia Cross is speaking out about anal cancer in hopes of ending the stigma surrounding the disease.
As a result, she recently appeared on American news programme CBS This Morning to speak about the progress of her health ever since publically sharing her diagnosis a year ago.
In her interview, she shared that she and her husband Tom Mahoney’s cancers were likely related.
The New York Post’s Page Six reports that in 2009, Mahoney, 61, was diagnosed with throat cancer. Doctors reportedly told Cross, 57, that the same type of human papillomavirus (HPV) that triggered her husband’s disease could cause cancer in the anus.
“I know that there are people who are ashamed,” Cross told CBS before adding: “You have cancer! Do you have to then also feel ashamed like you did something bad because it took up residence in your anus? I mean, come on, really. There’s enough on your plate.”
View this post on Instagram
❤️ Yesterday while watching your interview on CBS, my heart magnified with gratitude. Gratitude to technology and the internet, which allow for distance incredible meetings. Gratitude that God allowed this meeting. You have your angels and I have mine. We all here have ours and you certainly are one of them. If I could change places with you so you could feel what I feel about you, it would be easier to explain. I always say that being a fan of someone goes far beyond admiration for the work, because it is a whole context and this involves admiration in life, attitudes and my heart is always in peace about you. You positively surprise those who follow you. You are a fortress and I hope you know that. I wish I could hold you on my lap for a few minutes and ask you to let go of all the force that keeps you standing, because I know how hard you are at it. In your pain, you care about helping others and I know no more noble attitude than this. Yesterday I was touched. I weeped again when I heard you talk about cancer, but unlike the fright I felt when I saw your photo last year talking about your hair, this time I weeped with relief. Someone up there knows what He does! I hope I can always be around to support you. ❤️ #marciacross #mybaby #analcancer #cancerfree #warrior
She also went on to share how support from a group of girlfriends, whom she called her “Anal Angels,” helped her get through her diagnosis.
Both Cross and Mahoney are currently in remission.
According to the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA), Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is a sexually transmitted disease that infects most sexually active adults in the world (up to 80%).
HPV is the primary cause of cervical cancer cases and a major cause of oral, anal, and penile cancers, as well as genital warts. Sexually active men and women of all ages should get vaccinated for protection against these cancers as well as genital warts, experts say.
(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)
