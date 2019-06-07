Celebrities 7.6.2019 12:32 pm

‘Bhutiza’ vocalist Nichume passes on

Citizen reporter
The star reportedly took her own life last night.

Popular vocalist Nichume Siwundla has reportedly passed on.

According to the Daily Sun, the singer reportedly took her own life by jumping off a building in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Her brother Qamani Siwundla told The Sowetan:  “We, as a family are in absolute shock as to what has happened. Learning that your sister has succumbed to emotions and taken her own life can never rest well. We obviously are left with a lot of questions but also know that she had one of the strongest characters in the family and whatever she was feeling at that moment triggered immense hopelessness.”

The vocalist features in Mobi Dixon’s popular hit song Bhutiza.

Mobi Dixon also took to social media and said he wished it wasn’t true.

Condolences have been pouring in for the vocalist on social media.

 

 

