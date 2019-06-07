‘Bhutiza’ vocalist Nichume passes on

Popular vocalist Nichume Siwundla has reportedly passed on.

According to the Daily Sun, the singer reportedly took her own life by jumping off a building in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Her brother Qamani Siwundla told The Sowetan: “We, as a family are in absolute shock as to what has happened. Learning that your sister has succumbed to emotions and taken her own life can never rest well. We obviously are left with a lot of questions but also know that she had one of the strongest characters in the family and whatever she was feeling at that moment triggered immense hopelessness.”

The vocalist features in Mobi Dixon’s popular hit song Bhutiza.

Mobi Dixon also took to social media and said he wished it wasn’t true.

I thought I’d wake up and it’s a dream ???? — Mobi Dixon (@mobidixon) June 7, 2019

Condolences have been pouring in for the vocalist on social media.

House vocalist Nichume Siwundla, who was well known for her 2017 breakout hit Bhutiza with Mobi Dixon, has died. RIP Mo Gerl. — Quanaty⚡⚡ (@mandelic_sd) June 7, 2019

I remember the first time I heard "Bhutiza" by Mobi Dixon … Nichume's voice was so beautiful. May her soul rest in eternal peace – prayers go out to her family and loved ones ???????????????????????? #RIPNichume — Sheldon Cameron (@sheldon_cameron) June 7, 2019

May Nichume soul rest in peace she is the Bhutizavoaclist track with mobi dixon..apparently she is rumoured to have committed suicide..gone too soon..another soul lost to music — ????Netshikhudini???? (@rofhiwafiggy_SA) June 7, 2019

Ahh Mara Nichume… Condolences to the family, eish @mobidixon, her talent is gone too soon — Vee Mashila (@HVonani) June 7, 2019

No! No! Not Nichume Guys..I Mean The Girl Had Her Breakout In The Music Industry And Now She's Gone Just Like That!? Anyways. #RIPNichume — THAMI (@Lindo_MciraT) June 7, 2019

Damn, damn. Rest In Peace Nichume ???? — Qhamaninande (@ClixWell) June 7, 2019

Nichume… sisi…intliziyo yam ibuhlungu. I dont want to believe it. I cant accept it. — Zimmy (@ZeEmy__M) June 7, 2019

Rest in Power NICHUME

THANK YOU FOR GIVING US BEST VOCALS EVER pic.twitter.com/9pOjIEBpvO — #LittleCookie-Lyon???? (@MzansiQueen) June 7, 2019

I woke up to the most devastating news. I lost a friend Nichume Siwundla. #RIPNichume — Azola Mlota (@mlota_azola) June 7, 2019

I hope what I’m hearing about Nichume is not true ???? — Ntando Duma Mthomben (@dumantando20) June 7, 2019