Confirmed, HHP left wife Lerato nothing in will

Citizen Reporter
Lerato Sengadi with Jabulani Tsambo, better known as Hip Hop Pantsula (HHP). Picture: Twitter.

Sengadi has allegedly walked away with nothing from HHP’s will, this despite her claims that she is responsible for HHP scooping a lifetime achievement award at this year’s SAMA’s.

HHP real name Jabulani Tsambo has been confirmed to have left nothing to his customary wife Lerato Sengadi. HHP has allegedly bequeathed all his multimillion-rand wealth to his son Leano who is from Tsambo’s previous relationship.

The Tsambo family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana confirmed to the Sowetan that HHP left everything to Leano in his will, with nothing for Lerato.

Sengadi has reportedly declined to comment on the matter. She has vocalised her application to have HHP honoured with a lifetime achievement award at this year’s South African Music Awards (SAMA).

HHP was awarded the lifetime achievement award on Saturday, making him the youngest musician to scoop the accolade at the SAMA’s.

HHP was found dead at his house in Johannesburg in September 2018. Leano’s mother Lerato Khanye also died of natural causes in October.

