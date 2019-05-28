Lerato Sengadi hits back at HHP’s business partner

As the date for the 25th annual South African Music Awards (Samas) draws closer, HHP’s widow Lerato Sengadi has hit back at his business partner Seabelo Modibe after Modibe called her a clout chaser and a liar.

This after news that Sengadi has taken it upon herself to serve as his representative when he receives a posthumous lifetime achievement award at the upcoming ceremony.

HHP (real name Jabulani Tsambo) committed suicide in October 2018.

According to Sunday Sun, Modibe accused Sengadi of being a “ghoulish clout chaser”.

He went on to add that last year’s judgement was no longer valid as the Tsambo family had been granted leave to appeal the court’s previous judgment – thus nullifying any claim she had to anything to do with the business side of HHP’s legacy.

“She must stop using Jabu’s name for publicity, she is not Jabulani’s wife as they were not married. She cannot use the previous court order which declared her the legal wife of Jabulani because the family was granted leave to appeal by the same court,” Modibe told the publication.

He has appealed to the Samas committee to “listen to their conscience” and not allow her to collect the award on HHP’s behalf.

In a statement which was also shared on social media, Sengadi explained that she was responsible for Jabba being considered for the award after she filed a formal application with the Recording Industry of South Africa (Risa) and has the supporting documents to prove her claims.

“On 21st March 2019, I as Jabba’s customary wife, applied and submitted all the relevant paperwork to the South African Music Awards and Risa for the opportunity that Jabba may be considered for the Lifetime Achievement Award. On 10th May 2019 I was informed by email that Habba would be honoured with this prestigious award. I am in possession of the email sent to me, as well as the official acceptance letter,” read part of the statement.

Sengadi added that she kept his family in the loop at every step of the way after she found out that her application was approved.

“I never at any point intended to or felt the need to leave them or his son Leano out of this process should he be awarded.”

She went on to claim that Modibe was out to slander her.

“It is disturbing that Mr Modibe has decided to conduct a media tour to slander my name and contribution to this award… It is unfortunate that Mr Modibe would use such a celebratory to mare Jabba’s illustrious career as well as villianise myself.”

According to Sengadi, she functioned as HHP’s manager while Modibe handled all the administrative task of the entertainment company that he and HHP started, therefore, alluding to the fact that this justifies her actions.

Read the full statement below:

Statement. South African Music Awards – Lifetime Achievement Award: Jabba pic.twitter.com/903Mpu0cUv — Lerato Sengadi (@Leratolicious) May 28, 2019

