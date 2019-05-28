Sbahle Mpisane: I never faked my amnesia or not remembering my past relationships

Fitness trainer Sbahle Mpisane has finally opened up about the struggles she has been having with amnesia since her accident in August last year.

The TV star trended on social media on Monday night after posting a live Instagram video of her singing and dancing along to Beyonce’s Love On Top and thanked her doctors for helping her regain bits of her memory.

“Wow I remember lyrics now. Wow my brain treatment really worked. I love my doctors,” said Sbahle.

But South Africans accused her of faking her amnesia, questioning how she remembered lyrics of the song. They accused her of being a “murderer” who was hiding behind claims of having lost her memory.

In her defence, “sad” Sbahle penned a lengthy Instagram post explaining that she never faked it and that she was still struggling with recollecting her past experiences. Accusations of being a “murderer” did not hurt her any more because she knew her truth, said Sbahle.

“With sadness I have watched, especially today, how I am vilified, brandished a ‘murderer’ of an unknown passenger in my car and faking my amnesia. At first your words stung, but I felt no pain as my truth is known by God, the legal system and those that were the first responders to an accident scene I still have no recollection of,” she said.

Sbahle said she woke up from a three-week coma thinking she had fallen down the stairs at her high school, adding that she was still struggling with remembering some of her friends.

“My mom put me on a video call recently with Nomzamo Mbatha and I was so excited that I personally knew ‘Nomzamo the actress’, not knowing she was a close family friend who months before my accident had put me up in her house in Cape Town. That’s my life. Continually piecing it day by day, triggers being a voice, a face or scents.”

She reiterated that she never faked her amnesia or her past relationships, something that has always been the talk of the Twitter streets.

Itumeleng Khune was recently slammed on social media for posting pictures with his new flame, with some of his followers accusing him of neglecting Sbahle when she needed him most.

However, Sbahle’s post last night seems to have alluded that she was the one who left due to her not remembering that part of her life with him.

“I never faked my amnesia or not having recollection of my past relationships. Once I gained access to my phone and social media in December, I got exposed to the true nature of it all. I had to choose me and walk away from anything and anyone that was of no good to my road to recovery,” she said.

Messages of support have been pouring in for her, with her supporters encouraging her to continue sharing her recovery with them.

Read her full post below:

