A guide to pairing handbags like Bonang

Alongside designer shoes, Bonang Matheba’s perfect accessory is a stylish handbag

The 31-year-old has dozens of stylish bags in her closet, the total value of which vastly exceeds R100 000.

One of her most expensive pieces is a Gucci bag worth R46 000 – a gift from her ex-boyfriend rapper AKA.

But South Africa’s media darling is not afraid to spend big bucks of her own to find the perfect bag.

Here’s a look at how she pairs her designer bags with her outfits

Anything but ordinary

Bonang Matheba is a big fan of Louis Vuitton. She owns several pieces from the French label including this petite boite chapeau bag, which retails for around $2,200 (around R31 000).

It’s always on trend thanks to its round design, which stands out from your typical day-to-day bag. Queen B paired this unique bag with a pair of cargo pants and a sparkly cropped top – perfect for a fun night out on the town.

Totes amazeballs

This Dior Book Tote bag is perfect for the casual chic woman who likes to carry around more than her wallet and cellphone.

Bonang paired this bag with a comfy outfit that’s perfect for a day of shopping or travelling. Expect to spend around $2,700 (nearly R40 000) for this beauty.

Travel in style

This crossbody bag is the perfect accessory for women who are travelling. You can just sling it over your shoulders while carting your carryon luggage to your terminal. It’s big enough to keep travel essentials like your passport, wallet, lip balm, hand cream and cellphone but not large enough to weigh you down while running to catch a flight.

Queen B colour coordinated her entire look with this chic bag.

Street cool

Up your street cred with this logo box bag from Italian streetwear and luxury fashion brand, Off-White.

At $1,175 (R16 949), it’s one of Bonang’s most affordable bags and the perfect accessory for an effortlessly cool look.

Pop of colour

Add an instant wow factor to a neutral coloured outfit by selecting a brightly coloured bag like Bonang.

This LV bag is the star of Queen B’s designer OOTD.

Sparkly clutch

You can’t go wrong with a gorgeous clutch for a night out with your girls.

Bonang added some sparkle to this look thanks to this diamanté clutch.

Saddle up

Bonang’s Dior oblique saddle belt bag, which retails for at least R20 000, is young and hip.

If you want to up the coolness factor of your look then this is the bag for you!

