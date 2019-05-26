HHP’s business partner slams his wife, calls her a clout chaser and a liar

Seabelo Modibe and Lerato Sengadi are reportedly at each other’s throats over who will take to the stage at the upcoming South African Music Awards (Samas) to accept the late HHP’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Following a court judgement last year in which Sengadi was declared to be HHP (real name Jabulani Tsambo)’s customary wife after he died, the widow has taken it upon herself to serve as his representative.

As a result, she has declared that she will be accepting his Sama on his behalf.

According to Sunday Sun, Modibe has now accused Sengadi of being a “ghoulish clout chaser.”

He went on to add that last year’s judgement is no longer valid as the Tsambo family have been granted leave to appeal the court’s previous judgement – thus nullifying any claim she has to anything to do with the business side of HHP’s legacy.

“She must stop using Jabu’s name for publicity, she is not Jabulani’s wife as they were not married. She cannot use the previous court order which declared her the legal wife of Jabulani because the family was granted leave to appeal by the same court,” Modibe told the publication.

He has appealed to the Samas committee to “listen to their conscience” and not allow her to collect the award on HHP’s behalf.

Modibe explained that he had to call the Universal Music Group with whom he and HHP, as business partners, had a licensing agreement in order to get answers about the collection of the award. This after he was tipped off by HHP’s family who called him looking for answers when they heard news that Lerato would be collecting the award.

“I heard that Lerato goes around telling people that she is a shareholder in the company [Lekoko Entertainment]. That is white lies. She is not,” said Modibe.

Sengadi could not be reached for comment.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

