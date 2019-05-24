Former ‘7de Laan’ on-screen lovers tie the knot!

Donnalee Roberts and Ivan Botha are officially a married couple!

The actors tied the knot at Stellenbosch Wine Estate, Blaauwklippen Vineyards, in a beautiful garden ceremony.

Donnalee wore a gorgeous lace dress by designer Lenalise.

The former 7de Laan co-stars took to Instagram to share pictures from their special day.

“My whole heart,” Donnalee captioned a picture with her new husband and her daughter.

Ivan wrote: “So this happened this weekend, streamers and everything!’

Donnalee and Ivan got engaged in May 2017, nearly four years after she announced her split from her businessman husband, Gerber Strydom.

The split turned messy after reports suggested that Donnalee and Ivan had taken their onscreen romance offscreen.

Several reports suggested that the actors, who played Annelie and Pieter on 7de Laan, had had an affair, which led to the divorce

They both denied the allegations.

The stars are not only lovers but filmmaking partners as well. They have co-produced and starred in several local movies.

Their 2015 Afrikaans film, Vir Altyd, broke box office records when it was released – becoming the highest box-office income for an Afrikaans movie.

Their recent film, Stroomop, received critical acclaim.

Donnalee described their wedding day as the “most beautiful” chapter in their lives.

Congrats, Mr and Mrs Botha!

