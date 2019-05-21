AKA accused of ‘smashing’ fan’s cellphone

According to TshisaLIVE, the Baddest hitmaker was greeted by a frenzy of excited fans at the Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge in Menlyn on Saturday night, where he posed for selfies and interacted with the Megacy.

However, Mary Phahladi claimed that things changed when she tried to record the rapper dancing in the crowd.

“AKA was dancing in the crowd and Mary went to get a video for her social page. He was coming towards her and suddenly smashed the phone. I don’t think there’s anything Mary did to anger him, because we were just dancing,” her friend Moosa Kaula told the publication.

He added that they tried to speak to AKA about the smashed screen, but the rapper’s bouncers apparently weren’t co-operative.

So last night AKA was at Ayepyep in Menlyn and he unprovokedly smashed a fans phone while they were dancing and a fan was taking a video. The ghetto ???? pic.twitter.com/FfcKw3KG7B — #ZonkeEvergreen Carnival City 15.06.19 (@Moosa_Kaula) May 19, 2019

AKA has not yet but publicly commented on the alleged incident.

The rapper is infamous for breaking fans’ phones for recording him without his permission

Two years ago AKA threw a fan’s phone over a balcony after the person tried to go live on Snapchat.

He’s even rapped about it on his track 10 Fingers.

“Please don’t put me on Snapchat, I’m throwing phones off balconies.”

