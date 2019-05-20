Celebrities 20.5.2019 12:04 pm

You’re so obsessed with us yazi, shame man – Pearl Thusi tells Ntsiki Mazwai

Citizen reporter
Pearl Thusi at the Cell C Inanda Polo Tournament in Sandton, 21 August 2017. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Pearl Thusi at the Cell C Inanda Polo Tournament in Sandton, 21 August 2017. Picture: Refilwe Modise

The poet has always been criticised on social media for tweeting about other celebrities.

Poet and Show Me Love host Ntsiki Mazwai may have criticised the wrong celebrity this time around after including TV personality Pearl Thusi in her comment about Khanya Mkangisa.

Responding to Mkangisa’s arrest, Mazwai accused Thusi of being obnoxious, in a tweet that has since been removed.

“You’re so obsessed with us yazi. Shame man,” responded Thusi.

“Yazi you’ll be minding your own business. Then there comes Ntsiki out of nowhere. She’s so funny yazi. Bless her shame man. Guys please watch Ntsiki’s show,” Thusi said.

She further urged her followers to show Mazwai “some love” on Twitter and said she had chosen to respond to hate with love.

“Everyone please tweet I love you Ntsiki. If we give love, we receive love. You never know what someone is going through. Always give love, and love can teach and change people. Let’s show her only love. Love is the key. The answer. God is love,” said Thusi.

The poet trended yesterday after being slammed by Thusi’s followers.

Thusi again took to social media this morning to throw shade at Mazwai with a picture of Pamela Nomvete, who played a character of Ntsiki on Generations.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Helen Zille’s comment on sex leaves Twitter wondering if she’s hacked 20.5.2019
Babes Wodumo spills the tea on ‘Behind the Story’ interview 18.5.2019
Lerato Kganyago hits back at claims that she’s feuding with BFF Pearl Thusi 17.5.2019

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 