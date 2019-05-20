You’re so obsessed with us yazi, shame man – Pearl Thusi tells Ntsiki Mazwai

Poet and Show Me Love host Ntsiki Mazwai may have criticised the wrong celebrity this time around after including TV personality Pearl Thusi in her comment about Khanya Mkangisa.

Responding to Mkangisa’s arrest, Mazwai accused Thusi of being obnoxious, in a tweet that has since been removed.

“You’re so obsessed with us yazi. Shame man,” responded Thusi.

???????????????????????? You're so obsessed with us yazi. shame man. https://t.co/MO9Pl5fSA1 — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) May 19, 2019

“Yazi you’ll be minding your own business. Then there comes Ntsiki out of nowhere. She’s so funny yazi. Bless her shame man. Guys please watch Ntsiki’s show,” Thusi said.

She further urged her followers to show Mazwai “some love” on Twitter and said she had chosen to respond to hate with love.

“Everyone please tweet I love you Ntsiki. If we give love, we receive love. You never know what someone is going through. Always give love, and love can teach and change people. Let’s show her only love. Love is the key. The answer. God is love,” said Thusi.

I'm enjoying receiving ????????????????thank you https://t.co/h33kpSv7v6 — Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 19, 2019

The poet trended yesterday after being slammed by Thusi’s followers.

Thusi again took to social media this morning to throw shade at Mazwai with a picture of Pamela Nomvete, who played a character of Ntsiki on Generations.

Isn't it suddenly convenient to show me love now that I have a platform ……after trashing me all those years when I didn't have a platform ? Cowards tho — Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 20, 2019

