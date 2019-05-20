Only 1% possibility to conceive – Denise Zimba on miracle pregnancy

TV personality Denise Zimba surprised her fans during the weekend after announcing that she was expecting a baby. The actor had been posting hot body snaps recently in her attempt to keep her pregnancy private – and it worked.

Taking to Instagram, she revealed that she had struggled to conceive after being told by her doctor that she had endometriosis.

“My doctor said I had endometriosis, and an urgent treatment was needed, which meant falling pregnant was indefinitely placed on the back burner. Only 1% possibility to conceive, even after treatment for some time. I was shocked, and felt less of a woman.

“I was not eager to fall pregnant, but it has always been important to me to have a family one day.”

However, the universe had other plans for her after surprising her with pregnancy on her 30th birthday, after going through a process she described as “difficult and physically painful”.

“On my 30th birthday, I found out I was pregnant! My baby decided that anything is possible, even while my body was under construction. My human made its way through all odds, and was that 1% possibility. I couldn’t believe it… Clearly my endometriosis, intense treatment, and me not feeling ready to be a mom, was delaying the work of the universe.”

Though she was excited to be an expectant mom, Zimba said pregnancy was “hard”.

She said she decided with her partner to find out the sex of the child at birth.

Read her touching post below:

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.