WATCH: Woman’s uncontrollable crying over Prince Kaybee divides social media

Prince Kaybee shared a video on Thursday showing a woman crying uncontrollably at the sight of him and social media users have been divided about it.

While some commended the music producer for having such an effect on his fans, some urged the woman to “fetch her life”.

In the video, the woman can be seen crying after noticing the musician, who is sitting in his car – not sure how to react to the fan.

“Prince Kaybee, I really love you,” says the sobbing woman, as others tell her to stop crying.

Facebook user Anda Mzinda wrote: “I would do that even if I’m sober, You go girl! Who would resist ihotness engaka [his hotness] lol,” while Mthokozisi Happy Ndlovu said: “Don’t know maybe I’m not normal, but real mie crying for another person because they’re popular, hayi no man, that isn’t real for me or else awuphelelanga.”

Watch the video below:

