Good samaritan helps Paxton Fielies after she is allegedly scammed by building contractor

After allegedly being scammed out of hundreds of thousands of rand by a building contractor, renovations to Paxton Fielies’ family home in Bishop Lavis will finally be completed. Paxton first opened up about her family’s woes in a Daily Voice article late last week.

She told the newspaper that she had given her mom Chrystal R800 000 to extend their two-bedroom home in Bishop Lavis in June last year. The contractor, however, allegedly made off with the money without finishing the job.

Ricardo Bennett from Satari Constructions told the newspaper that he stopped working in December last year because he was allegedly paid in dribs and drabs.

After reading the article last week, a builder named Warren contacted the newspaper to offer his help free of charge.

“If you take away the Idols title, Paxton is just a girl who wanted to make her mom’s dream of a home come true. At the end of the day it’s a family that needs help and we just want to help,” he said.

Paxton said she was grateful to Warren for the help, as well as the positive messages of support that have flooded in for her and her family

Meanwhile, earlier this week Paxton jetted off to Sweden with seven other young ambassadors, to perform for Queen Sylvia of Sweden.

View this post on Instagram Link for full performance in bio????‍♀️ A post shared by paxton fielies (@paxtonfielies_) on May 14, 2019 at 8:37am PDT

Originally appeared on All4women

