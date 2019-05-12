Babes Wodumo back with alleged Instagram abuser

When a video emerged of Mampintsha, whose real name is Mandla Maphumulo, appearing to beat his musician girlfriend, Gqom queen Babes Wodumo, and each laid charges of assault against the other the country was convinced an abusive relationship was coming to an end. Not so however as numerous sources have confirmed the couple are back in each other’s arms and that Maphumulo has dropped his charges against Wodumo.

It is unclear as to when the couple may have actually reconciled, but there were already hints of a reconciliation when Maphumulo released a video on Instagram of a song called Khona lyngane Lay’Ndlini. The video featured Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, alongside DJ Tira and Campmaster. The song features lyrics that are lifted straight from the words of that fateful video that broke the two up.

The video was filmed during the period where Maphumulo had been granted R2000 in bail and had been forbidden from speaking to Simelane, and its reveal has sparked an online discussion into whether the whole thing was just a publicity stunt.

According to Kwazulu-Natal prosecuting authority spokesperson Natasha Kara, at least some of the couple’s current status may be untrue. Kara was quoted in the Sunday Sun saying that, “The matter is still pending on our court rolls in Pinetown’s E-court”.

Both Maphumulo and Simelane have refused to comment to the press thus far.

