WATCH: I want to introduce you to my woman, AKA tells Ramaphosa in video call

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign strategy took a smart turn on Wednesday after video calling celebrities with a huge following on social media to encourage their followers to vote. He also called AKA, who has always been vocal about his support for the ANC.

AKA, after greeting the president, said: “God bless you, this is a very historic day, I heard that you guys saw my videos of me going to the voting station, thank you so much for calling. I know you have a very busy day and I don’t want to keep it long, I just want to say doing stuff like this is very important for young people in our country. You’re amazing for doing stuff like this, thank you for everything you’re doing for our country and I know that you’re going to lead us into a prosperous five years.”

Though he said he did not want to waste the president’s time, he, however, could not hang up the phone before introducing the Ramaphosa to his “woman” and baby mama DJ Zinhle. The DJ was the one who helped set up the video call before leaving the room to give the two their privacy.

“Sorry, baba, I just want to introduce you to my woman very quickly,” said AKA, before calling on Zinhle to speak to the president.

But the president did not seem to need an introduction.

Ramaphosa also called Bonang Matheba and DJ Tira.

