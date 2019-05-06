WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu is getting married

Social media sensation Zodwa Wabantu has made her relationship of four years to Ntobeko Linda official after she proposed to the young man this past weekend.

Staying true to her roots as an entertainer, Zodwa proposed while on stage at an event with the young man at Eyadini Lounge in Durban – the place that her career is believed to have begun.

She confirmed the event by sharing a series of photos and videos of the moment she proposed as well as their rings.

Linda has often been referred to as her Ben10 by fans and this has frustrated Zodwa so much that she declared her intention to marry him last year and spent a whopping R61,000 to make it official in an effort to rid him of the Ben10 tag.

