WATCH: Babes Wodumo allegedly assaulted at Umlazi club

Babes Wodumo became the talk of the Twitter streets during the weekend after posting a video explaining why she could not continue with her performance at Nuz Vegas in Umlazi.

“To all my Umlazi fans, I love you too much. My performance was stopped by the promoter and owner of Nuz Vegas. I’m hurting because my sister/manager has a broken finger, my drummer has a cut on his lip, [and] my hand is painful,” she said.

She alleged that her team was manhandled after the club shut down the sound and said they were closing.

“I had just arrived at Nuz Vegas and the next thing they shut down the sound, saying they were closing. My dancers and drummer almost got hurt. They were manhandled and even my sister almost got hurt. I don’t know what was happening. I am explaining this to stop people from making up stories.”

Watch the video below:

To all my Umlazi fans I love you too much. My performance was stopped by the promoter and owner of Nuz Vegas. I’m hurting because my sister/manager has a broken finger, my drummer has a cut on his lip my hand is painful. ???????????????? ???????????? pic.twitter.com/j4g3eKLbWz — Bongekile simelane (@BABESWODUMO) May 5, 2019

But Nuz Vegas owner Jackson Mpulo said the sound was shut down after Babes Wodumo arrived to the venue at closing time, though she had been booked to perform at 12am. She apparently arrived late because of car problems.

“She was sent the lineup and times on Friday. She showed up at 4am, our closing time. While I was talking to her manager upstairs about [a] refund or schedule another day, she started performing.

“I went down stairs and found my customers very angry with her… and I couldn’t let her continue disrespecting my customers on top of the disrespect of coming late, refusing to take pictures with her fans and so on.”

He further told the Daily Sun that he, however, did not see her being beaten or assaulted.

The qgom queen has been highly criticised on social media after Mampintsha released a video of his latest single Kukhona iy’ngane la endlini featuring her and DJ Tira, a song with lyrics made from what Mampintsha said to her the night he allegedly assaulted her.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.