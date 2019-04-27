Celebrities 27.4.2019 05:31 pm

Idris Elba gets married in Morocco

Gopolang Chawane
Idris Elba marries Sabrina Dhowre. Image: Twitter/@MirrorCeleb

In a series of selected images, Elba can be seen standing with a smile while Dhowre is photographed making her way to him.

English multitalented artist Idrissa Akuna “Idris” Elba is officially off the market. The actor married his sweetheart Sabrina Dhowre who he proposed to last year.

The couple tied the knot at a stunning ceremony at the Ksar Bagh hotel in Marrakesh Morocco on Friday.

British Vogue made the announcement on Twitter and Instagram on Saturday morning with a caption: Congratulations to newlyweds #IdrisElba and #SabrinaDhowre who exchanged vows in Morocco on April 26 2019. Celebrations were spread over three days in Marrakech.

In another photo, the two are seen celebrating their day in an embrace.

Elba was wearing a bespoke suit by Ozwald Boateng with Dhowre in a custom made dress by American designer Vera Wang.

all images by Vogue UK.

He is best known for playing drug trafficker Stringer Bell on the HBO series The Wire, and Nelson Mandela in the biographical film Mandela: long walk to freedom.

