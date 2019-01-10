 
Celebrities 10.1.2019 11:27 pm

Fans worry as Nomuzi Mabena gets into car accident during live stream

Kaunda Selisho
Rapper and presenter Nomuzi Mabena | Image: Instagram /@grouchkinsphotography

There has not yet been any update about the starlet’s condition.

Friends and fans of rapper Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena were left worried after the rapper got into an accident during a live Instagram stream.

Friend and fellow rapper Rouge (real name Jessica Wedi) took to Twitter to ask if anyone had heard from her since the stream ended.

In the video, Moozlie can be seen in a car putting out a call to action for artists to come join her record label Nomuzi Mabena music.

Mabena recently released her debut album titled Victory and she co-hosts 1Magic show V-Entertainment with Somizi Mhlongo.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as and when they become available.

WARNING: This video contains footage of what appears to be an accident in progress and may be disturbing to some.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their concern.

