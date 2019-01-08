 
WATCH: Inside Trevor Noah’s R278 million Los Angeles house

Citizen reporter
According to the listing, the house has an ‘ultra private VIP suite’ with private entrance.

Daily Show host and comedian Trevor Noah has reportedly recently bought another property worth over $20 million (R278,540,000) in Bel-Air, Los Angeles.

Estate agents confirmed to TMZ that the Daily Show host bought the house through a blind trust.

The house, surrounded by glass walls and wraparound terraces, gives Noah views of Los Angeles, reported the publication.

According to the listing, the house has an “ultra private VIP suite” with private entrance, five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Noah’s friends Sizwe Dhlomo and Khaya Dlanga, among others, recently visited the comedian in America and posted pictures of their shenanigans on social media. We are assuming that’s where the group crashed as Dhlomo posted a picture of the pool and tagged Bonang Matheba on it, saying it was just a “random” picture.

Sizwe Dhlomo’s tweet

Watch the video of what his house looks like below posted on YouTube by Luxury Houses – American Homes:

In 2017, Noah blessed himself with an apartment in midtown Manhattan, New York, worth a whopping R130 million for his birthday. The three-bedroom duplex at Stella Tower was listed for $11.495 million, and the Empire State Building is visible from the master bath.

The comedian celebrated his birthday in California, with Anele Mdoda, Sizwe Dhlomo and Khaya Dlanga.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

