Tevin Campbell’s Setswana tweets amuse South Africans

American RnB singer Tevin Campbell | Image: Twitter

Locals were jubilated by the RnB crooner’s knowledge and understanding of the Southern African language.

South African social media erupted when American RnB crooner Tevin Campbell responded correctly to a Setswana tweet sent to him by a fan.

The question was posted in response to Campbell’s commentary on the furore surrounding the recent docuseries on R. Kelly’s treatment of women and young girls over the years.

A user by the name of @NthAsia asked “O tswa kae wena ? Ntse ke o batla,” which loosely translates to: “Where have you been? I have been looking for you.”

To which Campbell responded by telling her that he does not speak Setswana.

Many were surprised that he correctly identified what language it is while others questioned the guess, suspecting that he used Google translate to pick it up.

He later posted a screenshot of his screen to prove that his translate was not set to pick up Setswana.

He later got a little help from another South African fan who correctly translated the phrase for him.

He has since amassed a ton of South African followers and he welcomed them all with another Setswana tweet.

