Tevin Campbell’s Setswana tweets amuse South Africans

South African social media erupted when American RnB crooner Tevin Campbell responded correctly to a Setswana tweet sent to him by a fan.

The question was posted in response to Campbell’s commentary on the furore surrounding the recent docuseries on R. Kelly’s treatment of women and young girls over the years.

A user by the name of @NthAsia asked “O tswa kae wena ? Ntse ke o batla,” which loosely translates to: “Where have you been? I have been looking for you.”

To which Campbell responded by telling her that he does not speak Setswana.

I don’t speak setswana and ain’t nobody googling so have fun with that???? https://t.co/1Uyjl2767d — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) January 4, 2019

I understand the 1st part “where coming from” or something but I have a feeling the 2nd part isnt that nice ???? ????????‍♂️ — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) January 4, 2019

Many were surprised that he correctly identified what language it is while others questioned the guess, suspecting that he used Google translate to pick it up.

Where are you from? I want you. Am I right??? — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) January 5, 2019

Your Setswana is pretty good.???? — Yolisa???????? (@RoyaltyInMy_DNA) January 5, 2019

???????? and when do we get some of these yellow emojis with some color?? I digress — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) January 5, 2019

Hey Tev I'm so surprised. Your setswana is on point. Perhaps record new material in setswana? You did that with Dandelion in Spanish. Happy New Year — Eugene Kgalema Boris (@KgalemaM1) January 5, 2019

He later posted a screenshot of his screen to prove that his translate was not set to pick up Setswana.

This is why you should never use google to translate. Google told me this meant “I want you so bad. Crazy about your smile. Damn!!!!.” ????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hzFVGtqGs0 — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) January 5, 2019

He later got a little help from another South African fan who correctly translated the phrase for him.

He has since amassed a ton of South African followers and he welcomed them all with another Setswana tweet.

To my new SA bros and sis following…Ke ne ke ipotsa hore na u hokae! Hope I got that right ????????????????????????#alllove — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) January 6, 2019

Tevin Campbell has joined South African Twitter now. Starting sentences with English e be a di feleletsa jaaka rona. — Nchema (@ShottaZee) January 6, 2019

