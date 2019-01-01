AKA wore R410K outfit for his Fact Durban Rocks performance

A follower took to social media to criticise AKA for his “disrespectful” outfit during his performance at the Fact Durban Rocks concert at Moses Mabhida stadium on Monday.

According to the user, the Supa Mega should have done better in picking his outfit for the night, soliciting a response from the Fela in Versace hit maker, who gave a break down of what each item he wore costs.

AKA gave his followers heart palpitations after revealing that he wore Versace sneakers (R20,000), G Star jeans (R8,000), a Chinatown Market sweater (R10,000), a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date on his left wrist (R110,000), another Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date for R250,000 and a gold chain which costs R12,000 – bringing the total to R410,000.

Versace sneakers. 20k. G star jeans. 8k. Chinatown Market sweater. 10k. Rolex Oyster Perpetual datejust. 110k(left wrist) Rolex Oyster perpetual datejust big face bust down(250k) thin ass gold chain(12k) … kiss my ass attitude…. priceless. https://t.co/ergLBJrOMi — AKA (@akaworldwide) January 1, 2019

Though he has received criticism for similar posts before, this time his fans said the hater deserved to be given a break down of the “disrespectful” outfit.

