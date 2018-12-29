‘I nearly died this year,’ says rapper Reason

Rapper Sizwe ‘Reason’ Moeketsi took to social media to share that he nearly lost his life in his car this year. In a video he recently posted on Instagram, Reason said: “I’ve never told anyone this sh*t, but I nearly died in this car.”

‘He said he would have lost the chance to see his unborn twins and to tell his partner Luthando ‘LootLove’ Shosha he loves her.

“I nearly never had a chance to show my family my achievements inspite of my failures. I nearly never gave the world my heart and soul with #Azania. I nearly died this year. But I’m alive this year. And I’m living more next year. I took down names. I framed them, and prayed for them to have great vision cause they finna see the glory that covered me this year. Thank God for the blessings,” he said.

