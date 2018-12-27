I found myself in ICU, I almost died – Florence Masebe

In what she said was her gratitude note, legendary actor Florence Masebe has shared what she went through in 2018, saying she almost died. Masebe said she spent most of February in hospital fighting for her life.

“I found myself in ICU, almost died and was almost put on a ventilator,” she said.

Though she was discharged from hospital, Masebe said she spent the rest of the year in a “constant battle” to avoid further infections, though it didn’t always go her way.

“I didn’t always win. There’s always that coughing or sneezing person. At some point I was wearing a mask in my own home so I wouldn’t make others sick and so that I would not pick up any more bugs.”

However, she said her health had improved now and was able to do light exercise.

“I have so much to be thankful for. I am here. Healthier. Breathing. The medication blew me up. I’m thankful for it. It saved my life.

“Mercy keeps saying No!”

