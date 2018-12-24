SA celebs wind down for festive celebrations

Even with their busy schedules, celebrities are winding down for Christmas Day before continuing their work on New Year’s Eve and in 2019.

We spoke to the band Watershed, Majozi and Lloyd Cele about their plans for tomorrow. For the members of Watershed it’s work as usual.

“We are touring SA, as we do every year. Loads of shows before and after Christmas, then a short break in January before going back on the road to promote the new album,” they say.

The group has big plans for next year. “We love performing, so that will be our focus for 2019. We have plans to tour Europe again and visit cities in SA that we haven’t been able to get to. We’ll be playing several festivals as well. It’s an exciting year ahead,” they exclaim.

Durban singer Majozi has had a successful few years, with no slowing down. Next year is all about continuing to promote his sophomore album, Majozi. But tomorrow, he will be in the arms of his girlfriend.

“I’m not exactly sure what I’ll be doing, but I’m happy just to be spending it with my amazing girlfriend,” the Fire hitmaker says.

“I’m going to continue to promote my latest album locally and internationally. With many more overseas gigs and, who knows, maybe another sneaky album might be in the works.”

Crooner Lloyd Cele is taking a more traditional approach to Christmas, where religion and family meet.

“Christmas is all about God and family for me. First is church to put us in touch with the real reason behind this season. Which is the birth of Jesus Christ. So, we celebrate that first and foremost, and then it’s quality family time. Food and food and lots of food and laughter,” he says.

He also intends to see in 2019 with family before hitting the studio early 2019. “Writing more music, doing more collaborations and growing as a person. Those are just a few of the things I’m looking forward to in 2019,” he says.

Looking at other stars, it’s clear that tomorrow will be spent in a variety of ways. Binnelanders star and one part of the band Adam, Reynardt Hugo, is heading to the Eastern Cape to spend time with his girlfriend’s family in Port Elizabeth.

Speaking to Pretoria Rekord, he said the day will see him eating, sleeping and reading, because he didn’t really grow up with many Christmas traditions. However, anyone close to Hugo on the day can be assured of presents, since gift-giving has become a norm on December 25.

While Hugo is taking a breather, 5FM’s Kyle Cassim is spending tomorrow with family before going back to work, with DJ gigs until the new year.

According to People Magazine, Cassim is in Cape Town for gigs from Wednesday. According to the magazine, DJ Zinhle has made sure she will spend time with her family to make memorable experiences for her and AKA’s adorable daughter Kairo.

According to the muso, their house is decked out with Christmas decorations from top to bottom. Also in Port Elizabeth is actress Lady Nam, who is spending time with family before going to Cape Town from December 28 to ring in the new year.

Singer Charlize Berg, also a new mum, is spending the next few days on a family beach holiday. This will be her daughter Aleiah-Rose’s first Christmas and she will, of course, be the centre of attention.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.