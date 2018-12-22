Bonang set to be star of new film

Bonang confirmed the news on social media where she revealed that she would be the star of the upcoming feature which is being produced by American producer, Brian Corso, the owner and founder of Red Button Films.

The documentary is a social media- and fame focused feature that takes a look at the psychology behind influence on a mass scale. Bonang’s year has been punctuated by social media trends and discussions (not to mention a few Twars) and her life in the public spotlight makes her an interesting case study.

According to Red Button Films, Public Figure is: “A documentary that investigates the psychological effects of everyday social media use while exploring how our influencers deal with the fame, money, hate and obsession that comes with it.”

Bonang surprised her followers with the announcement on social media:

It’s been a week filled with massive announcements for Queen B, who is working hard on securing the bag in 2019.

The presenter and soon-to-be filmstar barely had time to reflect on a successful 2018 before she also announced that the third season of her reality show, Being Bonang would be hitting television screens next year.

As if this wasn’t enough, she also teased the next collection of her successful lingerie line, Distraction.

At this rate, Bonang might not even need to work in 2019.

I’m preparing Valentine’s Day 2019 for you…. new collection loading! 😉 #BonangForDistraction ???????????? pic.twitter.com/xmWhy8bOuo — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) December 20, 2018

