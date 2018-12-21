; Metro FM DJ Loot Love gets hacked – The Citizen
 
Celebrities 21.12.2018 10:57 am

Metro FM DJ Loot Love gets hacked

Citizen reporter
Loot Love | Image: Instagram

Loot Love | Image: Instagram

The media personality almost lost an account that has over 700,000 followers.

Metro FM DJ Luthando “Loot Love” Shosha had to fight to get her Instagram account back this morning after falling victim to a phishing scam.

She received an official-looking email from someone pretending to be from the Instagram copyright centre claiming her account would be shut down for copyright infringement.

Image: Instagram

She was then prompted to verify her account by clicking on the link in the email which she did.

She, unfortunately, granted the hackers access to her account and they immediately changed her password and locked her out.

Image: Instagram

She live-tweeted the entire experience and she was, fortunately, able to get her account back.

Instagram users are urged to be vigilant going forward. Instagram will never send you emails requesting your details unless you have prompted the app in an effort to change your password.

READ NEXT: Why smart homes are at high risk of being hacked

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Herbal doctor’ cons elderly KZN couple out of R12k 20.12.2018
Fraudsters revive two-year-old Brics funding scam under De Lille’s name 19.12.2018
WARNING: New hijacking trick hits Gauteng 10.12.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.