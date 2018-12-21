Metro FM DJ Loot Love gets hacked

Metro FM DJ Luthando “Loot Love” Shosha had to fight to get her Instagram account back this morning after falling victim to a phishing scam.

She received an official-looking email from someone pretending to be from the Instagram copyright centre claiming her account would be shut down for copyright infringement.

She was then prompted to verify her account by clicking on the link in the email which she did.

She, unfortunately, granted the hackers access to her account and they immediately changed her password and locked her out.

She live-tweeted the entire experience and she was, fortunately, able to get her account back.

Loot Love gets hacked

Instagram users are urged to be vigilant going forward. Instagram will never send you emails requesting your details unless you have prompted the app in an effort to change your password.

