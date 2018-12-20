; Twitter reacts to Lasizwe’s new show: ‘We’d rather watch a Clientele ad’ – The Citizen
 
Twitter reacts to Lasizwe’s new show: ‘We’d rather watch a Clientele ad’

Citizen reporter
Lasizwe

Lasizwe

The socialite has a YouTube channel with over 74,000 subscribers and has now announced a new MTV show in the pipeline.

Social media users appear unimpressed by the announcement of a new show named Fake it till you make it, which will focus on Thulasiwe “Lasizwe” Dambuza.

The reality show will be the first local reality tv show to be hosted by MTV, showcasing Mzansi stories.

The show, which will air for 30 minutes, will focus on his life in the spotlight as well as his family and his sexuality.

Monde Twala, vice president for youth, music, and BET at Viacom International Media Networks, according to an IOL report said: “MTV is all about entertaining the youth and serves as the cultural home of the millennial generation. We are excited to be working with Lasizwe, the multi-talented Insta star has proved to be a pioneer in creating innovative entertainment that appeals to young people.”

The YouTube sensation made the announcement on their Instagram account.

Twitter judges and jury have responded to the news of the show which premieres on MTV on January 21.

