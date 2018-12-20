Twitter reacts to Lasizwe’s new show: ‘We’d rather watch a Clientele ad’

Social media users appear unimpressed by the announcement of a new show named Fake it till you make it, which will focus on Thulasiwe “Lasizwe” Dambuza.

The reality show will be the first local reality tv show to be hosted by MTV, showcasing Mzansi stories.

The show, which will air for 30 minutes, will focus on his life in the spotlight as well as his family and his sexuality.

Monde Twala, vice president for youth, music, and BET at Viacom International Media Networks, according to an IOL report said: “MTV is all about entertaining the youth and serves as the cultural home of the millennial generation. We are excited to be working with Lasizwe, the multi-talented Insta star has proved to be a pioneer in creating innovative entertainment that appeals to young people.”

The YouTube sensation made the announcement on their Instagram account.

Twitter judges and jury have responded to the news of the show which premieres on MTV on January 21.

Rather watch clientele life adverts pic.twitter.com/DOq8uqlGdo — John Mdu (@JohnMRPOET) December 20, 2018

I'd rather watch ben10 — fanyana (@penetraiter) December 19, 2018

No ways I'll rather count rice — CUP CAKE (@popped_sugar) December 19, 2018

Mxm pic.twitter.com/kywmXjb7kn — mans broke this december (@lucky_thedon1) December 20, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.