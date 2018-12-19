Our paychecks don’t look the same babe – Pearl Thusi shuts down Lasizwe

Netflix star Pearl Thusi and MTV talent Thulasizwe “Lasizwe”‘ Dambuza are all anyone can talk about after the two got into a Twitter spat over the popularity and quality of DJ Maphorisa’s song Nayi Le Walk.
The spat began when Dambuza stated Maphorisa’s song sounded better now that Beyonce posted it as the backtrack to her Global Citizen highlight reel.
After settling in at home from a beautiful trip to South Africa and India, I am still in awe that 7.1 BILLION dollars was raised to aid Global Citizen in its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. I’d like to give my praise and respect to all the speakers, performers, and volunteers who donated their time to contribute to making positive change. Every person in the audience at FNB Stadium earned a seat because they generously donated their time to help their community. Now their efforts and the money raised will help improve education, healthcare, sanitation, women’s rights, and countless other causes for millions across the globe. I felt so much positivity and pride in the audience at Global Citizen: Mandela 100. Madiba, Johannesburg, and all of my African sisters and brothers, we hope we made you as proud as you all make us. South Africa was an extraordinary trip for me and my family. God bless. If you would like to become a Global Citizen you can get more info at globalcitizen.org
Thusi had a problem with Dambuza making it seem as though local acts needed international validation in order to get the recognition they deserved and it all went downhill from there. Check out the exchange:
