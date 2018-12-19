Our paychecks don’t look the same babe – Pearl Thusi shuts down Lasizwe

Netflix star Pearl Thusi and MTV talent Thulasizwe “Lasizwe”‘ Dambuza are all anyone can talk about after the two got into a Twitter spat over the popularity and quality of DJ Maphorisa’s song Nayi Le Walk.

The spat began when Dambuza stated Maphorisa’s song sounded better now that Beyonce posted it as the backtrack to her Global Citizen highlight reel.

Thusi had a problem with Dambuza making it seem as though local acts needed international validation in order to get the recognition they deserved and it all went downhill from there. Check out the exchange:

Pearl Thusi clocks Lasizwe

