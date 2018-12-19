; Twitter roasts Will Smith’s genie from ‘Aladdin’ – The Citizen
 
Celebrities 19.12.2018 04:11 pm

Twitter roasts Will Smith’s genie from ‘Aladdin’

Kaunda Selisho
Will Smith as 'genie' in the upcoming live-action remake of Aladdin

Will Smith as 'genie' in the upcoming live-action remake of Aladdin

‘Robin Williams is somewhere in heaven disappointed,’ says a fan.

American publication Entertainment Weekly (EW) has given fans a sneak peek inside the “whole new world’ of the upcoming live-action remake of Aladdin but fans are distracted by one thing in particular – Will Smith’s genie costume.

Smith and EW posted the images on social media and within minutes the internet was bombarded with memes and commentary about Smith’s look.

Smith’s character was originally voiced by the late Robin Williams and the character’s blue skin is the first thing fans were left wondering about.

Others felt the look was reminiscent of the A-Team character, Mr. T.

One fan, in particular, believes Williams would have been disappointed in this interpretation of genie.

https://twitter.com/chuuzus/status/1075385080724500480

What are your thoughts? Tweet us @the_citizen_news using the hashtag #Aladdin

WATCH: First trailer for ‘Aladdin’ live-action remake

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Disney+ streaming service set to land in 2019 9.11.2018
Netflix cancels Luke Cage 22.10.2018
Dear Disney, we have the internet 20.9.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.