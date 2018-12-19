Twitter roasts Will Smith’s genie from ‘Aladdin’

American publication Entertainment Weekly (EW) has given fans a sneak peek inside the “whole new world’ of the upcoming live-action remake of Aladdin but fans are distracted by one thing in particular – Will Smith’s genie costume.

Smith and EW posted the images on social media and within minutes the internet was bombarded with memes and commentary about Smith’s look.

Smith’s character was originally voiced by the late Robin Williams and the character’s blue skin is the first thing fans were left wondering about.

Wasn't the Genie blue? Why are we doing this? https://t.co/p8bEn3oOH0 — Umculi oqavile (@Thobeofheart) December 19, 2018

Others felt the look was reminiscent of the A-Team character, Mr. T.

I have more questions than answers about this live action Aladdin movie now pic.twitter.com/8Fq3sirio0 — Henry (@DeionGottaSTFU) December 19, 2018

One fan, in particular, believes Williams would have been disappointed in this interpretation of genie.

https://twitter.com/chuuzus/status/1075385080724500480

Omg pic.twitter.com/eioHCa3czP — miss fancy fingernail shimmyshimmy lipgloss barbie (@EmeeJadee) December 19, 2018

What could Will Smith possibly have done to deserve this? Jada is gonna have to do a whole episode of “Read Table Talk” about this hair piece. pic.twitter.com/wMm5fysIg0 — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) December 19, 2018

Will Smith’s genie hair in the live-action #Aladdin is going to be a major source of anxiety for me in 2019. pic.twitter.com/FwG44LHiUj — Jason Carlos (@jaarlos) December 19, 2018

Will smith look racist as hell as the genie for some reason — blueface biletnikoff (@veryrelaxed) December 19, 2018

