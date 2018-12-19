Event promoter beaten up after Babes Wodumo no-show

Andre Lekota, an event promoter based in the Vaal, has been beaten up after he booked Babes Wodumo for two shows and she didn’t show up for either of them.

Wodumo is alleged to have not rocked up after posting a video encouraging fans to come see her at the event. She then posted a video apologising and promising to be there the following night, only to not arrive once again, which led to an angry mob of fans attacking Lekota.

The gqom star did eventually show up, it has been reported, but only at 4am. The club closed at 2am. She reportedly took a few selfies with fans and then left.

Lekota said he was accused of using Wodumo’s name to attract customers and lying about her having been booked.

“I was trying to explain but they became [angrier]. A number of guys attacked me with fists,” he told The Daily Sun. He said he then went to the bathroom to discover he was bleeding from the beating.

This is not the first time Wodumo has not arrived at a gig.

She was a no-show at an event which formed part of the Bike Festival in KwaZulu-Natal’s South Coast in May, after she was double booked for another event in Namibia.

In September, she angered fans in Botswana after failing to show up for a show in a town called Palapye on the country’s Independence Day.

She was threatened with legal action for missing an October 27 show in the UK’s Leicester City, telling her fans that she had “stayed in her hotel“. She gave as a reason the fact that her grandmother had passed away, adding that she had a “few hiccups” with the promoters, who she later accused of not having paid the venue.

Lekota feels she is “burning her bridges” in the music industry with her constant no-shows.

