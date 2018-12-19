; Kwaito star passes away on his birthday – The Citizen
 
Kwaito star passes away on his birthday

Citizen reporter

Vusi Ngwenya, popularly known as Mavusana and part of the group Oda Meesta, reportedly died aged 46 on Tuesday.

Messages of condolences poured in after news of the passing of kwaito star Vusi “Mavusana” Ngwenya.

According to reports in the media, the 46-year-old passed away on his birthday on Tuesday while in Port Elizabeth on a promo gig.

The star was reportedly found dead in his hotel room.

Ngwenya was part of the popular kwaito group Oda Meesta.

Sympathetic messages poured in on social media, with fans and friends sharing their shock at Mavusana’s passing.

No further details on his passing or preparations for his burial have been reported so far.

Mavusana’s partner Ann Darly Msomi shared an emotional post on social media.

Msomi wrote: “Sthandwa Sami (my darling) we always promised to keep our promises. You left for work and promised […] to come back home but this time you broke your promise, you broke my heart; though it was not your will. What do I tell your Boys? They have plans for when you come back. Is this one of your jokes maybe ..?

“Your voice constantly plays in my mind, when you call me “My Sunshine, Baby Love” usishiya noBani??????”

