Kwaito star passes away on his birthday

Messages of condolences poured in after news of the passing of kwaito star Vusi “Mavusana” Ngwenya.

According to reports in the media, the 46-year-old passed away on his birthday on Tuesday while in Port Elizabeth on a promo gig.

The star was reportedly found dead in his hotel room.

Ngwenya was part of the popular kwaito group Oda Meesta.

RIP to the legendary Kwaito superstar Mavusana of Oda Meesta… Some of the hits he recorded include amoung others "Summertime" ft. the late Mizchief and "Wena Obani" with Oda Meesta. #RIPMavusana pic.twitter.com/45aCjRjUQW — NKΛTΞKO MΛLULΞKΞ (@_inkateko) December 19, 2018

Sympathetic messages poured in on social media, with fans and friends sharing their shock at Mavusana’s passing.

#RIPMAVUSANA Kwaito music legend Mr Summer time,only remember the good times n warm welcome and advaces you gave in the industry, May your soul rest in peace. ???? pic.twitter.com/L4QmPm0mfy — #Queen???????????? (@queenskolopad) December 19, 2018

No further details on his passing or preparations for his burial have been reported so far.

#RIPMavusana Mavusana Ngwenya from the Odameesta fame. This is a shock to the music (kwaito) fraternity. Recently he released Umsindo. Life is uncertain, tomorrow is not guaranteed. Robala kakhutso Mavusana -vu. pic.twitter.com/rhXi148bL2 — Bhoza Mphela (@MissBhoza) December 19, 2018

Mavusana’s partner Ann Darly Msomi shared an emotional post on social media.

Msomi wrote: “Sthandwa Sami (my darling) we always promised to keep our promises. You left for work and promised […] to come back home but this time you broke your promise, you broke my heart; though it was not your will. What do I tell your Boys? They have plans for when you come back. Is this one of your jokes maybe ..?

“Your voice constantly plays in my mind, when you call me “My Sunshine, Baby Love” usishiya noBani??????”

