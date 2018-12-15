WATCH: Kwesta, Rick Ross in Soweto for new single music video

Local rapper Kwesta has taken visiting American rapper Rick Ross to the streets of Soweto.

Kwesta was seen with Rick Ross in the streets shooting a music video for a new single the pair collaborated on.

Rick Ross, Rich Homie Quan alongside Kwesta performed two new singles at the Mustang Room in Johannesburg on Friday night.

Kwesta’s single with Rick Ross is titled Kuhambani and his track with Rich Homie Quan is called Come From The Bottom.

The three musicians are working together on the music videos. Another location will be Katlehong, Kwesta’s hometown, which he calls K1.

The trio are working together as part of the Heineken #192countries campaign.

If kwesta was cassper Nyovest Reply with wat was gonna be his caption for this???? pic.twitter.com/NpmnmCQgE0 — VEE????THE????KING???????? (@Vukile_vee) December 14, 2018

This is power right here.. Rick Ross in Soweto…✊✊✊✊ pic.twitter.com/CWZgRaFaUh — Christopher (@Samuel14122417) December 14, 2018

Kwesta, whose real name is Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi, has also teamed up with US hip-hop artist Wale in Katlehong, on the East Rand, to shoot the video for his hit single Spirit.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.